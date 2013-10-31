Home
#7246 (no title)
Finn’s Cave
A Sick Giant
383 comments
A Sick Giant
Houston, we have a problem. ...
Read More
380
204
0
Latest Posts
473 comments
It’s 2020 and you’re in the future
Some people are young, just not you. ...
Read More
453
2979
0
638 comments
Political Disney World
Welcome to the world’s worst theme park. ...
Read More
574
866
0
641 comments
Idea Labs and Echo Chambers
Every human environment is embedded with its own intellectual culture. Are you spending your time in Idea Labs or Echo Chambers? ...
Read More
640
209
0
448 comments
The Thinking Ladder
Not all viewpoints were created equal. ...
Read More
439
974
0
418 comments
The American Brain
One neuron’s take on how 300 million people can think as one. ...
Read More
412
156
0
The Story of Us: Full Series
Welcome to the biggest Wait But Why series yet. ...
Read More
0
523
0
197 comments
How to Pick a Career (That Actually Fits You)
Our career path is how we spend our time, support our lifestyles, make our impact, even define our identity. Let’s make sure we’re on the right track. ...
Read More
458
3997
0
90 comments
Neuralink and the Brain’s Magical Future
I knew the future would be shocking but this is a whole other level. ...
Read More
951
13890
0
14 comments
100 Blocks a Day
Everyone gets 100 10-minute time blocks to use every day. How are you using yours? ...
Read More
132
1916
0
16 comments
The Second Presidential Debate
In case you missed it, here’s what happened. ...
Read More
317
3232
0
Previous Post
SpaceX’s Big Fucking Rocket – The Full Story...
623
The Marriage Decision: Everything Forever or Nothi...
485
Wait But Hi – Full Report
77
Clueyness: A Weird Kind of Sad
395
Mailbag #1
292
Why Cryonics Makes Sense
816
My TED Talk
182
How I Handle Long Email Delays
63
Everything You Should Know About Sound
94
Doing a TED Talk: The Full Story
113
Horizontal History
207
The Tail End
213
The Cook and the Chef: Musk’s Secret Sauce
468
How (and Why) SpaceX Will Colonize Mars
946
Why I’m Always Late
468
How Tesla Will Change The World
1,012
Elon Musk: The World’s Raddest Man
425
The Procrastination Matrix
413
7.3 Billion People, One Building
226
The American Presidents—Johnson to McKinley
87
The AI Revolution: Our Immortality or Extinction
1,602
The AI Revolution: The Road to Superintelligence
995
Our Most Popular Posts of 2014
23
The Teen Years: 9 Cringe-Inducing Realizations
247
What Makes You You?
530
10 Types of Odd Friendships You’re Probably ...
261
From 1,000,000 to Graham’s Number
288
From 1 to 1,000,000
109
The Dark Secrets of the Bird World
79
Religion for the Nonreligious
698
